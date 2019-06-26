Skip to main content
26
A proposed lease between the Town of Crested Butte and Gunnison County Library District:
Choices
a) will add an unnecessary financial burden on the library district;
b) will provide needed compensation for the Town of Crested Butte;
c) should be postponed until it is known if a tax initiative passes;
d) should be negotiated at a lower rent;
e) will discourage support from the north end of the valley for a proposed tax measure.
gunn1son
