A proposed “Red Flag” measure being considered by state lawmakers:
27
Mar
A proposed “Red Flag” measure being considered by state lawmakers:
Choices
a) is necessary to reduce the number of gun-related deaths;
b) is a political “gun grab”;
c) should be viewed as another means to protect the public;
d) violates Second Amendment rights;
e) will have little impact.
