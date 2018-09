School emergencies have grabbed headlines nationwide in recent years, sparking growing concerns among both parents and school administrators. But school safety goes far beyond 911 calls.

That ’s why Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District has added an emergency operations manager to ensure it responds well to unexpected happenings.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/