Postseason cut short for Western

Western Men’s Basketball — Western State Colorado University men's basketball made history Saturday night in the team’s regular season finale. The Mountaineers defeated Colorado State University- Pueblo 91-89 to make the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

However, Western fell in the first round of the playoffs to Fort Lewis College on the road Tuesday.

