Portion of Gunnison River re-opened

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with local partners, agreed on Thursday, July 4 that a portion of the Gunnison River can be re-opened following closures in recent weeks as a result of high run-off and dangerous conditions. Effective at 2 p.m. on July 4, the re-opened portion is from North Bridge, just north of the City of Gunnison, downstream to the Gunnison Whitewater Park.
Officials say river conditions will be re-evaluated Monday, July 8 and any modifications to the list of closures will be promptly communicated to the public. Closures remain in place for the Gunnison River from Almont to North Bridge and the Slate River from Gunsight Bridge to the Rec Path bridge in Crested Butte, and between the Skyland footbridge and the confluence with the East River. The East River is closed from that confluence to Almont. Those sections are closed to all watercraft.
Additionally, National Park Service (NPS) officials announced June 25 that the section of the Gunnison River between Riverway (or McCabe’s Lane) and Beaver Creek west of Gunnison is closed to stand-up paddle boards, inner tubes and other low-profile water toys that have limited maneuverability.
Emergency managers note that rivers and streams in Gunnison County continue to run high and fast. The rivers are cold with low clearances underneath bridges, and they may carry large amounts of debris, potentially resulting in dangerous debris jams. Do not allow unsupervised children or pets close to rivers and streams. All recreational users (boaters, fishermen, etc.) are urged to use extreme caution on and around all open rivers and streams in the valley, and all persons on open rivers should be wearing appropriate personal floatation devices. Beginner boaters are strongly advised to employ a professional rafting company when floating any local rivers that remain open to the public.
For additional questions, contact the Gunnison Sheriff’s Officer at 970-641-1113.