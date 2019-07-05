Portion of Gunnison River re-opened

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with local partners, agreed on Thursday, July 4 that a portion of the Gunnison River can be re-opened following closures in recent weeks as a result of high run-off and dangerous conditions. Effective at 2 p.m. on July 4, the re-opened portion is from North Bridge, just north of the City of Gunnison, downstream to the Gunnison Whitewater Park.

Sheriff John Gallowich said that he had Swiftwater Rescue members float this stretch of river Thursday morning to ensure there were no obstructions and that clearance was sufficient at bridges before the section officially opened. Following a spell of cooler weather last month, in recent weeks water levels on the Gunnison River rose to volumes approaching June's peak — leading officials to keep closures in place.

“We kind of erred on the side of caution," Gallowich said. "This time, it looks like it’s coming down and it’s going to stay down.”

Officials say river conditions will be re-evaluated Monday, July 8 and any modifications to the list of closures will be promptly communicated to the public. Closures remain in place for the Gunnison River from Almont to North Bridge and the Slate River from Gunsight Bridge to the Rec Path bridge in Crested Butte, and between the Skyland footbridge and the confluence with the East River. The East River is closed from that confluence to Almont. Those sections are closed to all watercraft.

Additionally, National Park Service (NPS) officials announced June 25 that the section of the Gunnison River between Riverway (or McCabe’s Lane) and Beaver Creek west of Gunnison is closed to stand-up paddle boards, inner tubes and other low-profile water toys that have limited maneuverability.