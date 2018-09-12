Politicos trade verbal punches in Junction

Amendment 73 would increase annual income taxes in Colorado by $1.6 billion. Th ose tax dollars would go into a separate fund and be exempt from all limits under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights — and they would not be available for any purpose other than PreK-12 education.

There would be four additional income tax brackets on top of the current 4.63 percent single rate for individual filers, along with a 30 percent increase in corporate income tax.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/