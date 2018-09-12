Politicos trade verbal punches in Junction

Energy, immigration and healthcare proved hot topics during an hour-long debate between incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton and his Democratic challenger Diane Mitsch Bush. The 3rd Congressional District debate was hosted by Club 20 this past Saturday.

The debates, at Two Rivers Convention Center in Grand Junction, brought together attendees from across the Western Slope as well as the Front Range to hear prospective lawmakers spar leading up to the general election this coming November.

