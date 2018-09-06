Polis pledges to bridge political sides

Touting a commitment to bipartisanship for solving Colorado’s problems and highlighting a few noteworthy proposals, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis stopped through Gunnison late last week on a tour of Western Slope communities.

Polis, a Boulder Democrat, is running against Republican and current state Treasurer Walker Stapleton this coming November in the race for Colorado’s next governor.

