Polis issues stay-at-home order

by Chris Rourke and Roberta Marquette

Gov. Jared Polis at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, issued a statewide stay at home order. The order takes effect at 6 a.m. tomorrow and is effective until April 11.

Polis stated that the order requires individuals to only interact with those inside their homes and to only leave when “absolutely necessary.”

Necessary reasons for leaving one’s house Polis listed are activities such as purchasing groceries or other household necessities, traveling to and from a workplace deemed “essential,” receiving medical care and caring for dependents, family members, pets and vulnerable persons.

“This order is now the law,” Polis said.

While the order is not currently available for viewing, the Times has contacted Gunnison County Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds for a clarification about how a standing public health order will change.

