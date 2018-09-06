Polis’ Club 20 snub smells like a tactic

Democratic candidate for governor Jared Polis has a knack for making history. If he wins, he’ll be the first openly gay person elected to the highest state office anywhere in the country.

So, it’s no surprise that Polis will make history this coming Saturday as the first Colorado gubernatorial hopeful who has declined to attend a debate hosted by Western Slope advocacy group Club 20.

