Pleau promoted to head trainer

Following the retirement of longtime Western State Colorado University head athletic trainer Don Mundell, assistant trainer Janine Pleau was announced recently as his replacement. Pleau has taken over all duties assigned to the position.

"We are very fortunate to have such a quality individual take over as our head athletic trainer," Director of Athletics Miles Van Hee said. "Janine has been a part of the Mountaineer culture for the past 12 years and has put in many late hours to deliver the best possible services to our student-athlete's overall welfare with the limited resources and assistantship.”

