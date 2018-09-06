Plea deal reached for school threats

The former Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District employee accused of making threats which led to area schools’ placement on “lock out” late last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Former district psychologist Patrick Robinson late Tuesday entered the guilty plea to interfering with school by denying access, a Class 3 misdemeanor. He originally faced a Class 1 misdemeanor count of interference with staff, facility or students of educational institutions, court documents show.

