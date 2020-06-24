Skip to main content
Plans to reinvent the City of Gunnison’s annual Fourth of July celebrations:
24
Jun
Plans to reinvent the City of Gunnison’s annual Fourth of July celebrations:
Choices
a) are a welcomed endeavor amid a slew of summer event cancellations;
b) will draw crowds despite precautionary measures;
c) could lead to challenges enforcing public health measures;
d) offers an effective way to maintain social distancing;
e) will lead to an increase of COVID-19 cases.
Author
gunn1son
