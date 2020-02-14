Performance at new heights

When thinking of the aerial arts, one may conjure up images of body contortionists, pretzeling themselves in complex shapes while flying through the air. But one university professor is proving that with a bit of willingness to put oneself out there, anyone can learn to fly.

Western Colorado University Director of Theatre Steven Cole Hughes introduced a low-flying trapeze class to his teaching curriculum this semester.

The class goes over the basics of the art form — from how to get onto the trapeze bar to seeing the object as a metaphor for performance — and how the medium of aerial arts contributes to confidence and expression.

“I think it was a relatively easy sell,” Hughes said of pitching the class to school administrators. “I was able to frame it in such a way, I think, that we could attract students from a bunch of different disciplines on campus who would be interested in a class that helps them express themselves physically.”

Hughes was certainly successful in that, as the class reached its maximum head count of 16 students shortly after it was announced last semester. Now at 14 students, the class contains a wide array of participants, from theatre to outdoor recreation majors.

Each class begins with physical warm-up, then shifts into a skills session where students learn new poses on the trapeze.

Hughes then leads the students in the Skinner Releasing Technique, which actors and dancers use to relax the body through guided imagery. He finishes off the class with “journeying,” which continues to explore the performance aspect of the trapeze, as Hughes challenges his students to perform in front of the class using the trapeze as a metaphor.

“You don’t have to flip upside down or do a hard thing and hang on with your toenail,” Hughes said. “You could literally just walk out there and be in the same space as the trapeze and maybe touch it once or maybe not and it will still tell a story.”

Just like any art form, flying on a trapeze asks a certain amount of vulnerability from its users. But Hughes doesn’t want to push his students to do anything particularly uncomfortable. Instead, he simply asks for his pupils to put themselves out there and learn a new form of expression.

“We have a lot of classes, especially in my department, about how to express yourself and what is your ‘art’ — it doesn’t even have to be an ‘art,’ but what is your sport, what is the thing you like to do, what is your skill that puts you out into the world,” Hughes explained.

Despite the vulnerable nature of the class, students find themselves surrounded by supportive peers that celebrate their strengths and support their weaknesses.

“Even just being able to put yourself up on the bar and still go through (the performance), even if you fail, is very helpful in general,” said Daelyn Vaughan, a freshman at Western majoring in theatre.

Vaughan’s interest in the course was piqued immediately after Hughes spoke to his students about the offering, as the opportunity to learn such a seemingly unattainable art form seemed rare.

Fellow freshman and theatre major Elise Clayton found herself having a similar thought process, recalling that she thought the aerial arts were something only professionals in shows like Cirque du Soleil can participate in.

Vaughan and Clayton, along with many other classmates, will translate their trapeze skills as members of the cast in Western Theatre Company’s upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“It makes me feel more present,” Clayton said of the performance aspect of trapeze. “(Hughes) talks about how acting is about the other person, so it’s kind of like the other person is the bar and if you’re not paying attention to the bar you’re going to fall and hurt yourself. So it kind of forces you to be more in the moment.”

Vaughan added that while rehearsing scenes from the show, being up on the trapeze helped “encompass” what the scene is actually trying to accomplish.

The culmination of the class itself will end with a “movement project,” as Hughes explained, that will include all students in a group performance inspired by a piece of art. The performance will allow all students to showcase their strengths on the trapeze, highlighting the achievement of each student learning something new, challenging and a little frightening.

But Hughes — who hopes to make the course a regular class within the theatre curriculum — hopes his students not only learn a new technique of being present in one’s body as a performer, but also have the confidence that one can push themselves to new heights emotionally and physically.

“Whatever makes you feel better in your body,” he said. “That’s all you have to do.”

(Roberta Marquette can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or at roberta@gunnisontimes.com)