Peak on Gunnison River to come early this year

The Gunnison River above Blue Mesa Reservoir is expected to reach its highest level this coming weekend, and all signs indicate the early peak and low flows would be historic.

Warmer temperatures led to a surge in the Gunnison Friday, May 11. Flows at the Gunnison gauge reached 1,100 cubic feet per second (cfs), then dropped to under 1,000 cfs by Monday, leading some to believe the river had already reached its peak.

