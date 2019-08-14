Skip to main content
The paving of Cottonwood Pass:
The paving of Cottonwood Pass:
Choices
a) will lead to a boost to the local economy;
b) will make it a nationally known scenic drive;
c) will bring too much traffic to Taylor Park;
d) will be costly to maintain;
e) accomodates traffic which was already increasing.
