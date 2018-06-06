Passion launched at a young age

It’s difficult to know the path a friendship can lead a person down.

For Erin Medina, a friendship established in second grade resulted in passion for a sport that she may have never discovered on her own — gymnastics.

From that day on, Medina stuck with gymnastics, ultimately becoming a gymnast for Gunnison’s Colorado Association of Recreational Athletes (CARA) gymnastics program.

