Passenger turned away at Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport, schools closed tomorrow

WIth three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — in Gunnison County, here is the latest as of 3 p.m. Thurday, March 12.

Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District schools will suspend all classes starting tomorrow, Friday, March 13, 2020. This includes: Lake School, Gunnison Elementary School, Gunnison Middle School, Gunnison High School, Crested Butte Elementary School, Crested Butte Secondary School and Marble Charter School

Superintendent Leslie Nichols said students across the district will return to classes on campus on Monday, March 30, 2020.

"Learning will continue during this closure. Please watch for communication from your school about online and alternative instruction," she announced in a press release. "While we do not yet have confirmed cases within our school community, we are taking preventive measures to reduce the spread of this illness by practicing social distancing. Our elderly and immunocompromised populations are most at risk for serious illness from the disease. While children continue to show a resilience to this coronavirus, they can still spread the illness, so reducing contact among our population will help reduce the spread."

Gunnison County Airport Manager Rick Lamport confirms a passenger was turned away by American Airlines personnel just as the person was about to board a flight to Dallas due to apparent illness. Emergency Medical Services were called to evaluate the situation however Gunnison Health and Human Services reported the person rented a car and left the premises.

The Times participated in a teleconference with state officials early Thursday afternoon. The state is examining areas which are hot spots — closters of cases which indicate community transmission has appeared to have occurred. Gunnison County is NOT considered a county with community transmission right now. Eagle County is the only county which it is believe there is community transmission.

Testing efforts are being expanded with 1,500 kits coming to Colorado from the federal government. State officials say the testing is free at the state lab and at drive-up locations. Gunnison County health officials say they are working to set up a drive through testing location.

The state has taken no action to close ski resorts or cancel large gatherings as of right now, however numerous organizations have cancelled events and some businesses are restricting contact or hours.