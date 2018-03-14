Partisan county politics has run its course

Thank President Andrew Jackson.

That was the response I received from esteemed political science professor emeritus Bob Loevy of Colorado College when I inquired about an aspect of the state’s politics that has always perplexed me — why in the world some elected county offices, such as sheriff , treasurer, assessor, clerk and coroner, are partisan? Especially considering that, for one, these positions are basically administrative and, two, I’ve not seen candidates for these seats take positions that would offer any hint at their party affiliation.

Loevy clarifi ed that Colorado’s elected county offices are holdovers from the Jacksonian belief that anyone could hold an elective office and that all government officials should be elected. When Colorado was founded, this practice was carried over from other states.

