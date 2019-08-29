Parlin man killed, others hospitalized in Hwy. 50 crash

A Parlin man was killed the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 28 and several others were hospitalized following a three-vehicle accident along Hwy. 50 east of Gunnison that closed the road for hours.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler reported that Donavon Moss, 70, died in the crash, which occurred just west of the intersection with Hwy. 114.

Cutler said at about 7 p.m., a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by 62-year-old Doroteo Escarcega-Bencomo of Delta was turning west onto Hwy. 50 from Hwy. 144 when a westbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Erik Klemme of Crested Butte veered into the eastbound lane to pass the Dodge. In the process, Klemme's Silverado collided with an Audi driven by 58-year-old Kaycee Moss in which Donavon Moss was a passenger.

Cutler said Kaycee Moss sustained life-threatening injuries. Klemme sustained moderate injuries and was alone in the vehicle. Escarcega-Bencomo received minor injuries in the crash. A passenger in his vehicle did not sustain injuries. The drivers of all three vehicles were taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital.

According to Cutler, excessive speed, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors that contributed to the crash.

Tune into Thursday's Times for more information about this incident.