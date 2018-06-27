Parasite in crosshairs of Taylor Park project

While driving over Monarch Pass, one bears witness to the devastating effects of the spruce beetle. What was once a luscious green forest has slowly faded into a rusty and ailing infestation.

However, there is another, less pronounced killer afflicting the forests in Taylor Park. Dwarf mistletoe — a parasitic plant that grows on lodgepole pines — is killing trees in the Gunnison Ranger District.

