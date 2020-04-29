Original Growler bike race canceled

Another annual event that many mountain bike riders — and local businesses — look forward to has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus.

The Growler bike race, two days of racing and riding, is Gunnison’s annual Memorial Day weekend event. Last year 613 riders participated, almost all of whom traveled from out of town with their families. A “half growler” (one lap on the route) race event is usually held on Saturday, and the “full growler” (two laps) on Sunday. Both days are followed by celebrations around town with food, libations, music and an awards ceremony at IOOF park on Main Street.

“We have been holding out hope that things would turn around quickly and we could open our valley up just in time for race day,” wrote Gunnison Trails in an email to registered participants. With too many unknowns yet to be decided about in-state travel, lodging and event restrictions, the decision to pull the plug was confirmed earlier this week.

The Gunnison Valley was an early hot spot for the novel coronavirus. Due to the uncertainty around restrictions in the summer months, many events are being preemptively postponed or canceled.

Gunnison Trails Executive Director Tim Kugler is working to create another option for local riders. “We’re working with the folks at TerraQuest and CBGTrails to develop a virtual Growler,” said Kugler. “People ride the course and record it in the CBGTrails app, then can see their results on a leaderboard with all others that have participated. Participants will be entered to win an entry into next year’s Growler.” The details are still being ironed out.

Since the Growler’s inception in 2008, the event has been the main fundraising effort behind Gunnison Trails. The funding allows for professional crews to maintain and build trails on public lands year round, like Signal Peak behind Western Colorado University.

Full refunds are being offered to all registered racers and more info can be found at originalgrowler.com. However, there is an incentive to donate all or a portion of the entry fee — a chance at some prizes.

Visit bikereg.com by May 21 and log in to your BikeReg account, and answer the 'DONATE' question to choose a donation amount or full refund, (racers that purchased a Growler jersey will be refunded their merchandise purchase.)

A full donation of $114 will provide an entry to win a new Rockshox SID Ultimate fork and a $100 gift certificate to Double Shot Cyclery.

A half donation of $57 will provide an entry to win one of three $100 gift certificates to High Alpine Brewing Company, The Dive Pub or Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub.