Operating in today’s media environment

Approximately 60 percent of all adults have Facebook accounts, and a majority of users obtain some of their news from Facebook. Approximately 84 percent of 18-29-year-olds get news from social media and “digitally native sites.”

Conspiracy theories and misinformation aren’t new, but now the internet has made it much easier to create and distribute them quickly and widely. For example, the “fact” that Sandy Hook didn’t happen but was portrayed by actors; the “fact” that Sharia law has been instituted in Utah.

