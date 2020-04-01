Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obituaries
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
Opening Hartman Rocks amid the local COVID-19 crisis:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
01
Apr
Opening Hartman Rocks amid the local COVID-19 crisis:
Choices
a) will help boost physical and mental health during times of isolation;
b) increases the risk of the virus spreading;
c) will make enforcement of county’s orders difficult;
d) could strain local health care teams due to possibility of injury;
e) gives the public a sense of normalcy during a trying time.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
CGTV features Gunnison amid COVID-19 cases
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate
A Day in the Life of Tara Richardson