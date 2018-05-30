Open space legacy to live on

If you’ve ever played in Gunnison’s CharMar Park, gone hiking or mountain biking at Hartman Rocks, or spent the day soaking up the sun at Spring Creek Reservoir, then you have the Colorado Lottery to thank.

Over the last two-and-ahalf decades, $44 million has been directed to 131 projects in Gunnison County through grants from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), which invests lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state's parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces.

