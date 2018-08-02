Ol’ Miner crowned kings of the league — again

Never count them out.

Despite getting off to a shaky start, Ol’ Miner once again proved why they have dominated the Gunnison co-ed softball league year after year. They destroyed Shondeck Financial 21-6 in the 2018 championship Tuesday night.

While it was an embarrassing loss for Shondeck, the team did reflect their motto — “If you’re not first, or second, you’re last.” Shondeck didn’t finish last, but they certainly weren’t first.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/