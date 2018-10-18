October not kind to Cowboys

GHS Volleyball — It’s been a rough start to the month of October for the Gunnison High School (GHS) volleyball team. The Cowboys fell to Aspen in four sets on Saturday (17-25, 25-18, 13-25 and 16-25) and Salida on Tuesday.

That was after losses to Grand Valley and Coal Ridge Oct. 6.

GHS won the second set against Aspen. GHS got off to a hot start against the Skiers at home, racing out to a 3-0 lead in the first set. That didn’t last long, however, as a slew of errors allowed Aspen to go on a 7-0 run. Ultimately, that run was all the Skiers needed to take the first set.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/