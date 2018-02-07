O’Leary facelift on hold

Renovation of the O’Leary building has been put on hold after asbestos was found in the plaster coating along some of the structure’s original walls. The facility has housed Gunnison County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHH) since the county purchased the old elementary school building in the late 1990s.

Gunnison County leaders are waiting for the results of an engineering report to determine how the project will proceed. Addressing the issue likely will add significantly to the cost of the project, which originally was estimated at about $1.2 million.

