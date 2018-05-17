A nose for pleasing people

Jill Kovacevich was frustrated.

Her 9-month-old border collie had completed obedience training and began competing in dock-jumping events. But he became “reactive” to other dogs — lunging and barking while on lead.

“I wanted to do something with my dog, and I wanted to do it well,” Kovacevich recalled.

Reactive dogs are those that respond negatively — through barking or aggression — to humans or other dogs. While that can be a problem in many canine competitions, the sport of “scent work” eliminates potential for conflict, since the animals and their handlers compete a pair at a time and are otherwise separated from fellow competitors.

Eventually, Kovacevich found the sport and has since become an instructor and trainer through her company, Routt County-based Mountain Dogs LLC. This past weekend, Mountain Dogs organized a National Association of Canine Scent Work trial at Pioneer Museum in Gunnison. Dozens of volunteers and competitors descended upon the museum grounds for three days worth of scent work competitions.

The dogs and their handlers work one team at a time, conducting four to five searches throughout a day, hunting for the specific scents of birch, anise or clove placed on an essential oil-tinged Q-tip. It’s much like finding a needle in a haystack, but Kovacevich likens a dog’s nose to a supercomputer — with the capacity to find a teaspoon of sugar in an Olympic-size pool.

“Your dog doesn’t just smell stew on the stove, they smell every single ingredient,” she explained.

The sport started with canine handlers in the law enforcement field. However, they found that conducting scent work with shelter dogs was just as effective and provided a much-needed service in the lives of those animals. Thus, the sport expanded to companion animals — and has brought as much fulfillment to the lives of owners as to the dogs themselves.

“What we’ve found is that we’re really tapping into a market of dog lovers who want to be engaged with their dog with something over than just obedience,” Kovacevich explained. “We really wanted to be able to provide an activity for our reactive dogs.”

Mountain Dogs conducts a half-dozen trials each year in various locations that provide a distraction-free environment for canines. In the past, that’s included schools, fairgrounds and YMCA camps. Kovacevich reached out to Pioneer Museum, thinking that it would provide the perfect spot for a trial in a scenic setting participants would love.

In the Elite category Friday, each dog and handler had three minutes to locate as many “hides” as possible. Time limits are chosen the day of the competition, based on the complexity of the search and the dogs’ level of skill.

Steve Johnson of Cottage Grove, Minn., and his dog Storm attend about six of these events per year across the country.

“We started out in agility, and the dog barked on the whole course,” Johnson said of Storm, who found scent work to be much more captivating. “He likes it a lot. He’s still very enthusiastic.”

In fact, Johnson and Storm — an Australian Shepherd — have placed second at nationals.

Surprisingly, the competitions are not dominated by specific breeds — and even some breeds not known for their scent-tracking ability find success. For instance, Denise Funk was told that Rottweilers don’t have a strong nose. “I decided to take the challenge,” Funk said of her dog, Annie — a canine that became the first Rottweiler in the National Association of Canine Scent Work to achieve an Elite title.

As it turns out, pet dogs of all breeds, sizes, shapes and ages compete in the events.

“I was looking for something to do with my dog,” Funk said. “I found scent work and somebody told me I was wasting my time. Every time we do this I have a grin on my face. (Annie) loves this.”

Funk and Annie also attend about a half dozen scent work competitions per year from their home in Upland, Calif. And they travel frequently, as do most competitors in the sport.

“Look at this. I don’t have this at home,” Funk said, waving her arm toward the scenery at the base of nearby W Mountain. “This is what the sport has brought to my life.”

