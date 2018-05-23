No shortage of points to ponder

A few weeks ago longtime local resident and dreamer Edwin Foster expressed an opinion in these pages that many people likely brushed off as laughably impossible. He thinks the valley needs a tram running up Crested Butte Mountain.

It not only could be a worldclass recreational amenity, he argued, but it could theoretically be an alternative way for residents living in the Brush Creek corridor (yes, the same location that’s the center of the current aff ordable housing controversy) to ski or bike to work in Mt. Crested Butte.

