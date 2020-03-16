No new positive cases reported but more data required

In light of a new public health order restricting gatherings to less than 10 people, Gunnison County leaders report no new positive test results today, March 16; however two negative cases have been confirmed. Still, community leaders and health officials are awaiting the results from 24 pending cases. They not believe that the current statistics — eight positive cases — truly represent of the amount of illness due to COVID-19 in Gunnison County.

County Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds said she is using other data to get a more accurate picture of what is happening with novel coronavirus. An online form has been set up to monitor people’s health and where they have been in the last several days.

A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesman today said the state lab was working through a backlog of cases and that the amount is overwhelming. State incident commander Scott Bookman said the state can process about 250 samples per day.

Law enforcement has reported that no roadways have been closed to traffic, and no one has been prevented from leaving the county. Yet, county leaders are sending a clear message — if you don’t live here, please go home. Second-home owners should consider returning to their primary home, officials said today, and visitors should simply leave.

“We want to be able to take care for our primary year-round residents,” said Reynolds. “And at this altitude this isn’t the best place for a respiratory illness.”

The National Guard currently is not being deployed to Gunnison County, unless a mobile hospital is needed. Reynolds said that she has requested National Guard tesing kits be sent to her.

“This is a community-based operation with community expertise,” said co-incident commander C.J. Malcomb.

Law enforcement is working to clarify how violations to the public health order will be handled.

Colorado State Patrol Sargent Josh Boden said both his agency and the Gunnison Sheriff’s Office have met with members of the 7th Judicial District for instruction.

“People should expect to see a judge over public health order violations,” Boden said.