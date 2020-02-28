No coronavirus cases confirmed in Gunnison County

Gunnison Valley Health offiials report no cases of coronavirus strain COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Gunison Valley. GVH spokeswoman Kylie Murgatroyd told the Times today, Feb. 28 that the hospital has implemented its protocal to screen for the virus. Two people who had recently traveled internationally recently were examined at hospital, she said, however, neither tested positive for COVID-19, the strain which has received international attention in recent weeks.

The Gunnison Country Times will have more in the Thursday, March 5 edition.