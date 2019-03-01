No charges filed in Hwy. 135 shooting

A Colorado State Patrol officer involved in a shooting on Thanksgiving night on Hwy. 135 north of Crested Butte South will not be charged in the incident.

The 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released its investigative report this morning concluding Sgt. Joshua Boden was “justified in using deadly force against Patrick Langhoff.”

Langhoff was shot and killed by Boden who had responded to the scene of a crash. Langhoff had reportedly brandished a fire arm in the incident. Boden was placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with policy while the investigation into his action was conducted.

The Gunnison Country Times will have more on this story in next week’s paper.