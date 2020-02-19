Skip to main content

19
Feb
The newly-proposed plan for Gunnison Rising:
Choices
a) will improve the west entrance to the city;
b) is necessary to plan for future growth in the valley;
c) will negatively affect the character of the City of Gunnison;
d) is needed to provide affordable housing;
e) will not spur development.
Author
gunn1son
