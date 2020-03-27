New revision to public health order in works

Gunnison County Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds this morning, March 27, said she is working on a new revision to the standing public health order. The fourth revision is expected later this morning. The public health order is an effort to stop or slow the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Reynolds said the new revision will lengthen the time period that the order stands — from April 8 to April 11 — to coincide with the governor's stay-at-home order issued Wednesday, March 24. Additionally it will eliminate public gatherings unless expressly permitted in the order. Families, she said, will be able to continue to recreate in public and other permitted business activities may continue, she said.

The news comes as the latest number of positive cases has risen overnight to 67, with 38 outstanding tests and 87 negative results.

The Gunnison Country Times will keep you updated regarding the new revision.