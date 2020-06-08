New public health order mandates masks

If you’re on a bus or in a business, or at a location — indoors or out —and unable to maintain 6 feet apart from people with whom you live, you must wear a mask.

Mandated face covering is a part of the 10th amended Public Health Order issued by Gunnison County health officials today, June 8. Additionally the order defines stages of restrictions with color codes.

Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds said the county is entering the new phase with a blue level of opening — the second-least restrictive stage. The blue stage allows for gatherings of 250 people outdoors and 50 people indoors. Reynolds said she has applied for a variance from the state, but has not yet received a response. Until the county does, people will be required to follow the state order where it is stricter.

The order also says in bold type, "Business owners and Event organizers are also reminded that violation of this Order is subject to all potential civil and criminal enforcement mechanisms and penalties, including the potential closure of a business or Event."

Here is a link to the complete order:

https://covid19.gunnisoncounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/10th-Public-Health-Order_Recorded.pdf