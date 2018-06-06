New player won’t change CB’s soul

In recent years, the occasional rumor has cropped up that Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) was on the verge of selling to a deep-pocketed investor or large resort operator. From all appearances, that will finally occur.

More than a few Gunnison Valley residents likely did a double-take Monday morning after news broke that Vail Resorts has entered an agreement to purchase CBMR and the two other East Coast resorts owned by the Mueller family.

There are many ways to look at this news, and it’s certain to bring change in coming years. Some good in the eyes of locals. Some bad. But the takehome message that we hope reverberates is that the owners of a ski area don’t define the surrounding community. The soul of a ski town reflects the people who call it home and its heritage.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/