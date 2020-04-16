New letter from Texas Attorney General

In a letter from the Texas Attorney General's office released by Gunnison County today, April 16, it appears all may be well between the two entities.

The letter, penned by Brian Hacker, special counsel to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, acknowledges a response from Gunnison County Deputy County Attorney to a previous letter from the Texas office, and changes Gunnison County has made since the letter was received.

On Thursday, April 9, Hacker on behalf of Paxon send a letter to Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds calling a ban on nonresident homeowners "unconstitutional," saying it unlawfully discriminates against them.

“To unlawfully prevent Texans from inhabiting or enjoying property that they own, regardless of its location within the U.S., is a blatant violation of our Constitution,” Paxton wrote.

He went on to argue that “there is no indication that nonresident homeowners, as a whole, are more susceptible to COVID-19 based on age or other health criteria, or that those nonresidents will pose any greater strain on local resources than residents.”

Since then, Reynolds has revised the ban to allow nonresident homeowners who have been in Gunnison County longer than two weeks to remain. Hacker in the new letter dated, April 13, said he received Hoyt's reply concerning the decision to implement the ban. He also said he learned that the county had amended the Public Health Order.

"We thank you for amending your order to allow some non-resident Texans to remain in Gunnison County," Hacker wrote. "We hope that Colorado and Texas see a swift end to this pandemic and wish you all the best."