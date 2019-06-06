New leadership for GHS girls basketball

Brandon Warr

Times Staff Writer

GHS Girls Basketball — A cloud of uncertainty and curiosity has surrounded the Gunnison High School (GHS) girls basketball team in recent weeks. Community members have wondered who would take over for Kevin Mickelson after he announced his retirement from coaching.

Following the search for a new coach, GHS Athletic Director Dave Uhrig has made a hiring decision. Chad Terry will take over as head coach of the girls basketball program and also hold the title of Pathways director in the Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District.

“I’m very excited that this job will once again afford me the opportunity to coach,” said Terry. “That is truly one of my passions. I also look forward to working with Taylor Gibson, who will be the assistant coach this coming season.”

Gibson currently serves as assistant volleyball coach for GHS.

Terry is not new to the Gunnison Valley. He and his wife both graduated from Western Colorado University. Terry graduated in 2001 and worked at Western until his wife, Lesley, graduated in 2003.

Next, they moved to Alaska where Terry spent four years teaching physical education and coaching a variety of sports, including cross country, flag football and the Native Youth Olympics — a multi-sport competition for indigenous Alaskans.

In 2007, the Terrys moved back home to Colorado and landed in Telluride, where Terry taught physical education for five years and coached the middle school basketball team.

However, Terry then moved into educational administration. For the past seven years, he has served as principal of the Telluride Intermediate School. For three of those years, Terry also helped coach the high school boys basketball team.

This month, Terry will be finishing up his administrative responsibilities in Telluride. In July, he and his family will make the move to Gunnison once they secure housing.

“Since (assistant coach) Gibson and I are both tied up in the month of June completing our professional obligations, we will not be able to host any basketball functions or open gyms until later in the summer,” Terry said. “However, as soon as my contract finishes in Telluride and my family and I arrive in Gunnison, I look forward to getting the ball rolling.”

While things will run differently under Terry’s leadership, he brings with him a philosophy similar to Mickelson.

“My coaching philosophy really centers on two goals,” he explained. “Truly teaching the game of basketball to be highly competitive and also helping our youth gain those character traits that can best be taught through team athletics.”

Terry and his wife, Lesley, have three children: Brooke, who is 10 and going into fifth grade; Autumn, who is 8 and going into third grade; and Landon, who is 4 and still a year away from kindergarten.

Since Terry was hired last Friday — the final day of the 2018-19 school year for GHS — he has been unable to meet his team yet. However, he’s looking forward to meeting with current and potential players on the GHS girls basketball team once arriving in Gunnison.

