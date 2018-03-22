A new idea spilled across the page

It was a small classroom, filled with one teacher and two students. The lights were dimmed, but the ideas were bright. It was here that a new idea began to blossom.

INK! — a short-fiction writing competition, originally created to challenge high school students who enjoyed writing — has turned a new leaf this year. What started as a small competition for writers, and then expanded to artists, has now become INK! Magazine, exhibited last Wednesday to the school’s students through a release party.

This new publication at Gunnison High School (GHS) gives students the chance to share their voice with their peers and the community.

Dave White, the ninth grade language arts teacher at GHS, has served as the lead supervisor since the beginning of the endeavor. White says this is only the beginning of what he hopes INK! will become.

“The goal with INK! is to showcase artistic and academic talent from the Gunnison Watershed School District,” White began. “We want everyone to see all the great work that students accomplish on a regular basis.”

White decided to create a magazine because of their popularity. He said that you could walk into any coffee shop, dentist office or other business and find countless magazines about the outdoors or sports, but you wouldn’t find many, if any, about the artistic and academic side of students.

“It’s hard for high school students to be recognized for their individual talent,” White explained. “INK! is one way to demonstrate a student’s ability.”

In addition to giving students the opportunity to express and share their talents, INK! also offers students a credible source for their resume. Students involved in the magazine are being introduced to the logistics at work behind a publication, and students who have published work are seeing how the process works — from being accepted, to being editing, all the way down the line to the final product.

Emma Dominguez, a senior at GHS, joined the team when White approached her about the idea.

“INK! has been something that changed my perspective of myself,” Dominguez said. “It showed me that I had a graphic design side in me, which I never knew.”

Dominguez plans to attend Western State Colorado University this coming fall as a computer science major and says INK! has presented an opportunity to learn new skills while exploring her artistic talent.

Every part of INK! was created by the dedicated team of students who believe in the talents of young creators in the valley. With a multitude of contributors, the first publication of INK! includes traditional poetry, spoken word (slam) poetry, short fiction, journalism, cartoons, an advice column, a featured artist, a blogger, various photographers, original artwork and much more.

With the first publication released on March 14, the team is scrambling to publish a second edition in May. After this, they plan to publish two every school year — one in the winter and one in spring.

White says he is proud to know the young adults that have contributed to INK! and is eager to see it grow into much more for the students and the community.

“We put ink to paper; so all eyes could see the majesty of the young hearts and creative minds among us,” he said.

To receive a copy of INK!, contact White at dwhite@gunnisonschools.net.



(Emily Pilon, Special to the Times)