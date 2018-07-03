New Gunnison-Denver bus service rolled out

Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning, eager travelers waited in line outside a shiny, white, 38-seat coach as driver John Keller, of Gunnison, checked tickets and loaded baggage.

The bus, which shortly after departed from EconoLodge in Gunnison bound for Denver, was part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) expanded “Bustang Outrider” service. The rebranded and expanded statewide system includes trips from Gunnison to Denver seven days a week, departing at 6:15 a.m., with a bus leaving Denver en route to Gunnison at 1:55 p.m. daily, arriving in Gunnison at 6:40 p.m.

