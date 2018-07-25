New faces on the GHS gridiron

The first year for a new coaching staff can be a little rough — especially when you're understaffed. The Gunnison High School (GHS) football program can relate. The team recorded an 0-9 record last season with only three coaches on staff .

For the upcoming season, GHS has added three new assistant coaches — Colt Alton, Aidan Johnston and Denzel McLemore — to the staff . Jarrod Hinton, a first-year head coach at GHS, assumed the helm of the program last season.

