New COVID-19 cases reported in Gunnison County Saturday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 2 new presumptive positive cases in Gunnison County, based on overnight test results, as of 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 6.
Statewide 24 new cases were reported bringing the total number of presumptive positive cases to date to 101.
