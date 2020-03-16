NEW County order restricts gatherings to 10

Gunnison County leaders are restricting gatherings to no more than 10 people, as efforts are being made to ratchett down on the spread of COVID-19.

Public Health Orders have been issued to close all short-term lodging unless an exemption is issued by the Public Health director for quarantine and emergency response crews. All visitors are asked to return home immediately by the safest and fastest available means. We ask that they self-isolate upon return. The order closes all restaurants and retail other than delivery service. Gatherings are now limited to less than 10 people. Same as old guidelines on the who can be in attendance. Buses are included in the 10 or fewer limit. Constructions sites may continue to operate so long as they are complying and have written consent from the Public Health director. Exemptions on the closures include: Federal, state, local and special district facilities, public utilities or utility service providers (e.g., electric utility providers, internet service providers, water and sewer service providers), grocery stores (e.g., Clark’s, Safeway, or City Market), hardware stores, medical service providers (e.g., hospitals, doctor’s offices, medical clinics, veterinarians, medical supply companies, dental offices, physical therapists, pharmacies), gas stations and discount department stores (e.g., Wal-Mart, Dollar Tree).

Here is a link to the latest order.

https://www.gunnisoncounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/10208/03162020-Amended-Public-Health-Order-PDF?bidId=