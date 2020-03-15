New cases confirmed Sunday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Gunnison County on Sunday, March 15, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to eight. Statewide 30 new cases were confirmed in overnight testing bringing the state's total to 131. All new cases are Colorado residents.

Following the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all presumptive positive cases are now considered positive. CDC is no longer performing confirmatory testing.