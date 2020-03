Gunnison County health officials say another case of novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — has been reported in the Gunnison Valley as of 12:45 p.m., Thursday, March 12.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) a woman in her 40s is the most recent case of COVID-19 in the Gunnison Valley. CDPHE notes that she is a Gunnison County resident and that she had recently traveled.

We will keep you informed with the latest information as it becomes available.