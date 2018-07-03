Nancy Smock Marvelle

Nancy Marvelle passed away Oct. 22, 2017 at her home in Castle Rock, Colo., following an extended battle with COPD. She was 65.

Nancy loved animals of all kinds, especially horses and dogs. She was an excellent horsewoman and bred, rode, and trained jumpers and their riders for many years. When her illness overtook her, she changed her focus to Australian Shepherd dogs and along with her husband, Chris, spent much of the last 10 years of her life focused on them.

Nancy was a fun-loving person and she had many lifelong friends. Despite the inconvenience and disabilities of her disease, she was determined to do the things and be with the people that made her happy and she fought for happiness until the end.

Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Lori Smock, her mother, Jean Smock, and her nephew, Wes Ochs. She is survived by her husband, Chris Marvelle of Castle Rock; her father, Stan Smock and her sister, Cindy Smock, both of Gunnison; her two nephews, Mike Ochs and Ayal Lutwak, and her niece, Moon Lutwak, and of course her three dogs. Thank you to everyone who loved Nancy. Her body is now at rest.

Her ashes will be buried in the Gunnison Cemetery near other family members, and an evergreen tree has been planted in her honor at the family ranch in Powderhorn. Donations may be made in her honor to the American Lung Association or to The Wildlife Sanctuary in Keensburg, Colo.