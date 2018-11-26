Names yet to be released in Hwy. 135 incident

Two separate investigations are underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred along Hwy. 135 near mile-marker 23 south of Crested Butte last Thursday. However, authorities have yet to release the names of the person who was killed or the officer involved.

Colorado State Patrol officer was initially called at 4:12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to investigate a one-vehicle crash. Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed Friday that shots were fired and a suspect was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

In addition to the CBI probe into the shooting, a 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigative Team (CIIT) was activated — as is common practice in any officer-involved shooting.

DA Dan Hotsenpiller said that Matt Taramarcaz of the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office has been named lead investigator of the CIIT probe. Other members of the CIIT are from the Hinsdale County Sheriff’s Office as well as police departments in Gunnison, Montrose and Delta and CBI.

Hotsenpiller added that CBI crime scene specialists assisted with the scene processing and investigation.

“Investigation is continuing, and the next step will be for the CIIT Team to present their report and findings to the DA’s Office,” Hotsenpiller said Monday via e-mail. “Then we review and issue/publish a report.”

He did not offer a specific time frame for when such a presentation may occur.

Alpine Express officials have confirmed one of their buses was in the vicinity of the incident, but was rerouted with other traffic.

“We are aware of the unfortunate event that took place on Nov. 22 as we were operating an RTA bus in the area at the time of the incident,” Alpine Express spokeswoman Jennifer Olgevie released in a statement. “Our bus was rerouted by Colorado State Patrol along with other traffic. Our thoughts are with the parties involved.”