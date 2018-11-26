Names released in Hwy. 135 shooting

A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) officer has been put on paid administrative leave as per policy following an officer-involved shooting on Hwy. 135 last Thursday, Nov. 22.

A news release issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation tonight indicates CSP Sgt. Joshua Boden was called to the area of Colorado State Highway 135, near mile marker 23, in response to a one-vehicle accident just after 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The initial investigation by the 7th Judicial Critical Incident Investigative Team (CIIT) indicates that Patrick Michael Langhoff, 59, brandished a firearm during the course of the response and was shot during the incident. Langhoff was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No officers were injured. Sgt. Boden has been with the CSP since 2005.

District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said that Matt Taramarcaz of the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office has been named lead investigator of the CIIT probe. Other members of the CIIT are from the Hinsdale County Sheriff’s Office as well as police departments in Gunnison, Montrose and Delta and CBI.

Hotsenpiller added that CBI crime scene specialists assisted with the scene processing and investigation.

“Investigation is continuing, and the next step will be for the CIIT Team to present their report and findings to the DA’s Office,” Hotsenpiller said Monday via e-mail. “Then we review and issue/publish a report.”

He did not offer a specific time frame for when such a presentation may occur.

Alpine Express officials have confirmed one of their buses was in the vicinity of the incident, but was rerouted with other traffic.

“We are aware of the unfortunate event that took place on Nov. 22 as we were operating an RTA bus in the area at the time of the incident,” Alpine Express spokeswoman Jennifer Olgevie released in a statement. “Our bus was rerouted by Colorado State Patrol along with other traffic. Our thoughts are with the parties involved.”