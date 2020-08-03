Names released in double fatality

Colorado State Patrol has released the names of a man and woman killed in Monday's accident on Hwy. 135.

Authorities said today that Crested Butte resident John Shomler, 64, and Sargents resident Maria Logan, 42, were killed yesterday, Aug. 3, in the accident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 9 south of Almont.

Another accident victim, Gunnison resident Travis Snyder, 38, was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with moderate injuries.

The highway was shut for approximately four hours this morning with emergency personnel and investigators were on scene. Signalled traffic resumed at approximately 12:30 p.m.

CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said Shomler and Logan were headed northbound in a 2013 Volkswagon Passat when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2019 Cheverlot truck driven by Snyder. The truck was hauling a trailer. Both Shomler and Logan were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do know know what led to the vehicle crossing the center line, however Lewis said alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected to have contributed to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.